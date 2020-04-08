Pidcock, Vermaerke highlight London International Zwift Classics race

British cyclocross start Tom Pidcock highlights Thursday's London International, the second round of the 2020 Zwift Classics.

The 2020 Zwift Classics series continues on Thursday afternoon with the London International, the first of three men’s pro/am races on this year’s series. The race starts at 12:00 noon MST (2pm EST).

You can watch the Zwift action live at VeloNews.com.

Unlike the Yorkshire Grand Prix, which was team points race, Thursday’s event is a traditional road race, with the top finishers taking home final placings as well as prize cash.

The London International course profile. Photo: Zwift

The hilly route is comprised of 1.5 laps around Zwift’s traditional London Loop virtual course, and it finishes on at the summit of the Box Hill climb on the second ascent. The full distance of the race is 24.7 kilometers (15.3 miles). Riders will climb 376 meters (1,234 feet) of total elevation gain along the route.

Similar to the Yorkshire Grand Prix, the London International will boast a field comprised of professional road teams as well as top Zwift teams.

The route finishes with the climb up Box Hill. Photo: Zwift

British cyclocross star Tom Pidcock highlights the invite list; Pidcock is racing alongside four teammates on the Trininty Racing team. Also in the field is the American Hagens Berman Axeon squad, led by American Kevin Vermaerke, winner of the 2019 Under-23 edition of Liége-Bastogne-Liége.

There are other UCI Continental and Pro Continental squads in the mix: Team NTT’s Continental team, Trinity Racing, Ribble-Wedltitle, and Vitus Pro Cycling.