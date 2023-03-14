Own a Bike? Register for This Event.

The Tour de France experience is no longer reserved for elite athletes. Inspired by the contagious excitement, spirit, and community found at the Tour de France, L’Étape by Tour de France is a series that’s popping up in the most beautiful destinations around the world to make every rider feel like a champion racer. Before you lock in your spot, here’s everything you need to know:

Who can (and should) register to compete in L’Étape by Tour de France?

L’Étape by Tour de France is an amateur cycling event where riders of all ability levels, from first-time racers to those chasing the overall win, can experience the thrill of the Tour de France. If you own a bike, this event is for you. With a Kids’ Race, Family Ride, and Short-, Medium-, and Long-Distance Courses, there are a variety of distances where you can challenge yourself to go faster or farther than you have before, or just enjoy a day out on safe roads with friends and family.

What events should interested participants be on the lookout for?

For those looking to challenge themselves over the Medium or Long Course, the ride will be chip-timed overall, but it also includes a timed sprint section and a timed QOM/KOM section, where the top three fastest in each age group will win authentic Santini Tour de France jerseys. If you are one of the fastest over the sprint section, you will win a Green Jersey, if you are one of the fastest over the QOM/KOM, you will win the Polka-Dot Jersey. The fastest male and female overall will win Yellow Jerseys and Tour de France Tissot watches presented by a Tour de France legend. That’s as well as overall-time age-group awards three deep in each ten-year age group.

L’Étape San Antonio by Tour de France

April 16, 2023

100 Mile | 60 Mile | 25 Mile | Family Ride | Kids Race

L’Étape Las Vegas byTour de France

May 7, 2023

75 Mile | 45 Mile | 25 Mile | Family Ride | Kids Race

We also want to spread the love of cycling for all ability levels and have a race for kids of all ages as well as a family ride where all types of bikes are welcome.

Why should interested riders enter L’Étape by Tour de France, and how can they register?

At L’Étape by Tour de France, cyclists of all abilities can experience the thrill and challenge of one of the world’s most iconic races. You can push yourself and connect with the cycling community, with great support on the course so you can reach your goals. You can sign up at letapeusa.com and choose your event and the right distance for you.

What makes the L’Étape experience unique?

The event is a weekend of love for cycling with a coffee ride with a Tour de France legend, Q&A and autograph appearances, the Village Departe with great vendors, live workouts, and giveaways as well as a Legends Dinner the night before race day.

Register for a L’Étape by Tour de France event. (Photo: A.S.O)

What makes L’Étape by Tour de France different from your local gran fondo is the connection to the Tour de France. We have a Tour de France legend at each of the events—last year we had Alberto Contador, this year in Las Vegas will be Andy Schleck, and in San Antonio it will be Jens Voigt. These legends of the sport are available for Q&A’s and picture and autograph sessions, and they’ll ride in the peloton with you on race day! The race will also roll out like the Tour de France, with a neutral start behind a pace car until a Tour de France representative waves the yellow flag to signal the race is on.

In San Antonio our event is part of Fiesta FitFest, so there will be a beer mile, live music all weekend on stage, live workouts on stage, and 5K and 10K running races as well.

What else should people know about event registration?

We have a variety of distances for general registration, and at registration you will be able to give us your estimated speed so you can ride with riders of similar ability levels. We also have a VIP experience available with the Classe Spéciale registration, which includes a Santini L’Étape by Tour de France cycling kit, tickets to the exclusive Legends Dinner with the Tour de France legend, and a casual coffee ride with the legend as well. It also includes concierge services for the weekend and access to the VIP tent race morning.

L’Étape by Tour de France is part of a worldwide amateur cycling series designed to make you feel like a true Tour de France champion. Race or ride in a course designed by Tour de France experts for cycling enthusiasts of all levels. If you own a bike, these events are for you.