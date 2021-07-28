VeloNews Podcast: Inside the women’s Olympic road race with Coryn Rivera; Olympics MTB and road analysis

The 2021 Olympics have started, and we’ve been glued to our televisions and computer screens following along with the action. On today’s episode of The VeloNews Podcast we break down all of the action from the men’s and women’s road races, as well as the men’s and women’s cross-country MTB races.

We break down the biggest storylines from the events, including the thrilling and bizarre final of the women’s road race, which saw Anna Kiesenhofer of Austria win, and Annemiek van Vleuten and the Dutch women suffer from a communications breakdown. We also discuss what Tom Pidcock’s Olympic MTB win will mean for his spot in GB cycling, and his place as a British cycling celebrity. Also, we discuss the thrilling ride by Brandon McNulty in the men’s road race.

Then, U.S. rider Coryn Rivera joins the podcast to take us inside the women’s road race. Coryn finished 7th overall, and she was in the front group that charged toward the finish line after Kiesenhofer. Rivera explains just how confusing it was in the final push to the line, and helps us understand how Kiesenhofer won, and also why some women in the bunch didn’t know she was up the road.

All that and more on today’s podcast!