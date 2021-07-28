Toyko Olympics: Primož Roglič romps to time trial gold

Primož Roglič steamrollered his way through the Olympic time trial to score a redemptive gold medal Wednesday.

The Slovenian crushed a heavyweight field, bettering podium finishers Tom Dumoulin (Netherlands) and Rohan Dennis (Australia) by over one minute on the long, hilly Speedway course.

The result sees Roglič hitting a high in what has been a rollercoaster season.

Roglič lost his grip on overall victory at Paris-Nice due to crashes before clocking a series of strong rides in spring. He was then forced to abandon the Tour de France after just one week of racing, and failed to factor at this weekend’s road race due to cramps. Roglič is expected to race the Vuelta a España to defend his title next month.

American duo Craddock and McNulty both finished outside the top-20.

The searing heat, high humidity, and long, lumpy course saw riders struggling with dehydration and cramps. Riders were seen in cooling suits as they prepared to race with some taking bidons on the bike or receiving hand-ups from staffers along the route.

At 44-kilometers in length and littered with tough rises, pacing was everything in a race that favored both power and aerodynamics.

The Canadian Hugo Houle set the first benchmark, although it wasn’t expected to last through to the finish.

Remco Evenepoel was the first to unseat Houle after his early start and looked to have set a stellar time before a blazing performance from Rigoberto Urán (Colombia) promptly pushed the Belgian out of the top slot.

Heavy-hitting finale

The race all came down to the late-starters, however.

Filippo Ganna (Italy), Wout van Aert (Belgium), Rohan Dennis (Australia), Primoz Roglič (Slovenia), and Tom Dumoulin (Netherlands) all started close to each other and the fivesome all tore through the fastest time splits set by Urán.

Roglič had set the fastest time after the first of his two laps, but the chasing four were just 10 seconds back. The Slovenian turned on the afterburners through the back half of the race, expanding his advantage as van Aert and Ganna both began to struggle.

Dumoulin crushed his second lap to set what was briefly the fastest time at the finish, only for Roglič to come blazing to the line shortly afterward, as he clocked his gold medal effort.

Van Aert suffered in the final 10km and slid back to 6th at the finish. World TT champion Ganna also struggled in the back-half and dropped back to fifth. Stefan Küng (Switzerland) rode a strong negative split to accelerate through the course, finishing fourth.

U.S. national champ Craddock had a tough day in the saddle. The Texan was off early and lost over one minute on the initial mark set by Houle after halfway and never recovered from there, finishing 34th.

McNulty suffered a similarly tough opening lap after his stellar ride at this weekend’s road race. The 24-year-old looked off his best after a massive ride Saturday to finish 24th.