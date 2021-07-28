Become a Member

Toyko Olympics: Primož Roglič romps to time trial gold

Roglič gets gold for Slovenia, bettering a stellar field by over one minute. Tom Dumoulin scored silver in his much-anticipated TT return.

Primož Roglič steamrollered his way through the Olympic time trial to score a redemptive gold medal Wednesday.

The Slovenian crushed a heavyweight field, bettering podium finishers Tom Dumoulin (Netherlands) and Rohan Dennis (Australia) by over one minute on the long, hilly Speedway course.

The result sees Roglič hitting a high in what has been a rollercoaster season.

Roglič lost his grip on overall victory at Paris-Nice due to crashes before clocking a series of strong rides in spring. He was then forced to abandon the Tour de France after just one week of racing, and failed to factor at this weekend’s road race due to cramps. Roglič is expected to race the Vuelta a España to defend his title next month.

American duo Craddock and McNulty both finished outside the top-20.

The searing heat, high humidity, and long, lumpy course saw riders struggling with dehydration and cramps. Riders were seen in cooling suits as they prepared to race with some taking bidons on the bike or receiving hand-ups from staffers along the route.

At 44-kilometers in length and littered with tough rises, pacing was everything in a race that favored both power and aerodynamics.

The Canadian Hugo Houle set the first benchmark, although it wasn’t expected to last through to the finish.

Remco Evenepoel was the first to unseat Houle after his early start and looked to have set a stellar time before a blazing performance from Rigoberto Urán (Colombia) promptly pushed the Belgian out of the top slot.

Heavy-hitting finale

The race all came down to the late-starters, however.

Filippo Ganna (Italy), Wout van Aert (Belgium), Rohan Dennis (Australia), Primoz Roglič (Slovenia), and Tom Dumoulin (Netherlands) all started close to each other and the fivesome all tore through the fastest time splits set by Urán.

Roglič had set the fastest time after the first of his two laps, but the chasing four were just 10 seconds back. The Slovenian turned on the afterburners through the back half of the race, expanding his advantage as van Aert and Ganna both began to struggle.

Dumoulin crushed his second lap to set what was briefly the fastest time at the finish, only for Roglič to come blazing to the line shortly afterward, as he clocked his gold medal effort.

Van Aert suffered in the final 10km and slid back to 6th at the finish. World TT champion Ganna also struggled in the back-half and dropped back to fifth. Stefan Küng (Switzerland) rode a strong negative split to accelerate through the course, finishing fourth.

U.S. national champ Craddock had a tough day in the saddle. The Texan was off early and lost over one minute on the initial mark set by Houle after halfway and never recovered from there, finishing 34th.

McNulty suffered a similarly tough opening lap after his stellar ride at this weekend’s road race. The 24-year-old looked off his best after a massive ride Saturday to finish 24th.

Olympic Games - ITT Results

Time Trial
RankNameTeamTime
1ROGLIČ PrimožSlovenia55:04
2DUMOULIN TomNetherlands1:01
3DENNIS RohanAustralia1:04
4KÜNG StefanSwitzerland1:04
5GANNA FilippoItaly1:06
6VAN AERT WoutBelgium1:41
7ASGREEN KasperDenmark1:48
8URÁN RigobertoColombia2:15
9EVENEPOEL RemcoBelgium2:17
10BEVIN PatrickNew Zealand2:20
11BETTIOL AlbertoItaly2:34
12THOMAS GeraintGreat Britain2:42
13HOULE HugoCanada2:52
14DE BOD StefanSouth Africa2:53
15SCHACHMANN MaximilianGermany3:30
16ALMEIDA JoãoPortugal3:30
17CAVAGNA RémiFrance3:35
18BODNAR MaciejPoland3:43
19ARNDT NikiasGermany3:45
20VLASOV AleksandrROC3:51
21OLIVEIRA NelsonPortugal3:55
22KANGERT TanelEstonia4:01
23FOSS TobiasNorway4:47
24MCNULTY BrandonUnited States4:54
25BENNETT GeorgeNew Zealand5:24
26KUKRLE MichaelCzech Republic5:37
27PORTE RichieAustralia5:49
28ROCHE NicolasIreland6:19
29GEOGHEGAN HART TaoGreat Britain6:41
30SKUJIŅŠ TomsLatvia7:01
31KONRAD PatrickAustria7:01
32LUTSENKO AlexeyKazakhstan7:17
33GHEBREIGZABHIER AmanuelEritrea8:19
34CRADDOCK LawsonUnited States8:49
35SAFARZADEH SaeeidIran10:10
36LAGAB AzzedineAlgeria10:17
37KUBIŠ LukášSlovakia11:21
38WAIS Ahmad BadreddinRefugee Olympic Team13:36

Results provided by ProCyclingStats.

Stay On Topic