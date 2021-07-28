Become a Member

Tokyo Olympics: Annemiek van Vleuten obliterates rivals to take time trial gold, USA misses medals

Only Marlen Reusser could get within a minute of a determined Annemiek van Vleuten as she rode to Olympic glory. Amber Neben and Chloé Dygert took top-10 spots but missed the medals.

Annemiek van Vleuten won the women’s Olympic time trial, obliterating her Tokyo competition with a blistering ride.

After missing out on gold in the road race, Van Vleuten set out on a mission right from the start ramp. She stormed through the course, smashing the best times at each of the intermediate checks before clocking a time of 30:13.49.

Marlen Reusser rode a very well-timed effort, speeding up in the second half of the course to ride into the silver medal position some 56 seconds behind van Vleuten.

World time trial champion Anna van der Breggen claimed the bronze medal after doing the same in the Rio time trial in 2016.

Amber Neben was the best finisher for the United States in fifth place at 1:12 behind van Vleuten while Chloé Dygert struggled into seventh more than a minute behind her national teammate.

Dygert was competing in only her third event since returning from a career-threatening leg injury at the 2020 world championships and never looked comfortable out on the 22.1km course.

Inch perfect from van Vleuten

The conditions were hot and heavy once again with the heat only rising as the time trial progressed. Canada’s Karol-Ann Canuel set the early benchmark of 33:07 but the times would tumble as the big favorites began coming through.

Van Vleuten descended the start ramp 90 seconds after Neben and she had the American set in her sights by the time she reached the finish straight in the Fuji International Speedway.

It was clear very quickly that van Vleuten was on a good time as she took nearly 30 seconds out of the quickest time at the first intermediate check. Where others faded in the Tokyo heat, she maintained her blistering pace throughout.

Van Vleuten slashed more than a minute from the top time of Neben, who had just cut the fastest finish by a similar margin a few seconds earlier.

The Dutchwoman eschewed her summer racing schedule to prepare fully for the Olympic Games and it has paid off with a silver medal in the road race and gold in the time trial.

Behind van Vleuten, the other riders could only fight for the remaining medal places. Dygert was already more than 50 seconds off the pace set by van Vleuten at the first time check and she never looked in contention for a podium finish.

Australian Grace Brown appeared to be on course for a medal, but she faded in the final section after going second at the first two intermediate checks. Meanwhile, Reusser rode a consistent effort over the entire course and jumped from fourth to second in the run to the line.

Van der Breggen set out quickly but could do nothing to bring back her teammate and claimed a solid third place.

Olympic Games WE - ITT Results

Time Trial
RankNameTeamTime
1VAN VLEUTEN AnnemiekNetherlands30:13
2REUSSER MarlenSwitzerland0:56
3VAN DER BREGGEN AnnaNetherlands1:02
4BROWN GraceAustralia1:09
5NEBEN AmberUnited States1:13
6BRENNAUER LisaGermany1:57
7DYGERT ChloeUnited States2:16
8MOOLMAN AshleighSouth Africa2:24
9LABOUS JulietteFrance2:29
10LONGO BORGHINI ElisaItaly2:47
11GIGANTE SarahAustralia2:48
12KIRCHMANN LeahCanada2:48
13KLEIN LisaGermany2:48
14CANUEL Karol-AnnCanada2:54
15SHAPIRA OmerIsrael3:02
16AMIALIUSIK AlenaBelarus3:08
17NORSGAARD EmmaDenmark3:37
18SHACKLEY AnnaGreat Britain4:00
19VAN DE VELDE JulieBelgium4:10
20AALERUD KatrineNorway4:20
21MAJERUS ChristineLuxembourg4:21
22YONAMINE EriJapan4:21
23GARCÍA MaviSpain4:26
24PLICHTA AnnaPoland4:43
25ALIZADA MasomahRefugee Olympic Team13:51

Results provided by ProCyclingStats.

Stay On Topic