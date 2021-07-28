Tokyo Olympics: Annemiek van Vleuten obliterates rivals to take time trial gold, USA misses medals

Annemiek van Vleuten won the women’s Olympic time trial, obliterating her Tokyo competition with a blistering ride.

After missing out on gold in the road race, Van Vleuten set out on a mission right from the start ramp. She stormed through the course, smashing the best times at each of the intermediate checks before clocking a time of 30:13.49.

Marlen Reusser rode a very well-timed effort, speeding up in the second half of the course to ride into the silver medal position some 56 seconds behind van Vleuten.

World time trial champion Anna van der Breggen claimed the bronze medal after doing the same in the Rio time trial in 2016.

Amber Neben was the best finisher for the United States in fifth place at 1:12 behind van Vleuten while Chloé Dygert struggled into seventh more than a minute behind her national teammate.

Dygert was competing in only her third event since returning from a career-threatening leg injury at the 2020 world championships and never looked comfortable out on the 22.1km course.

Inch perfect from van Vleuten

The conditions were hot and heavy once again with the heat only rising as the time trial progressed. Canada’s Karol-Ann Canuel set the early benchmark of 33:07 but the times would tumble as the big favorites began coming through.

Van Vleuten descended the start ramp 90 seconds after Neben and she had the American set in her sights by the time she reached the finish straight in the Fuji International Speedway.

It was clear very quickly that van Vleuten was on a good time as she took nearly 30 seconds out of the quickest time at the first intermediate check. Where others faded in the Tokyo heat, she maintained her blistering pace throughout.

Van Vleuten slashed more than a minute from the top time of Neben, who had just cut the fastest finish by a similar margin a few seconds earlier.

The Dutchwoman eschewed her summer racing schedule to prepare fully for the Olympic Games and it has paid off with a silver medal in the road race and gold in the time trial.

Behind van Vleuten, the other riders could only fight for the remaining medal places. Dygert was already more than 50 seconds off the pace set by van Vleuten at the first time check and she never looked in contention for a podium finish.

Australian Grace Brown appeared to be on course for a medal, but she faded in the final section after going second at the first two intermediate checks. Meanwhile, Reusser rode a consistent effort over the entire course and jumped from fourth to second in the run to the line.

Van der Breggen set out quickly but could do nothing to bring back her teammate and claimed a solid third place.