TT start times: Chloé Dygert second-to-last, Brandon McNulty in final wave in Olympic time trials

Chloé Dygert will be second-to-last on the course in her bid to strike gold in the women’s time trial Wednesday in the Olympic Games.

USA Cycling has been blanked so far in Olympic medals since competition began Saturday, but the men’s and women’s time trial presents a top opportunity to hit the medals for the U.S. team.

Brandon McNulty, hot off sixth in the elite men’s road race, starts in the final wave, while Lawson Craddock will start in the first wave in Wednesday’s time trial. Amber Neben, seventh in the 2012 Olympic time trial, will head out on the course ahead of Dygert.

Anna van der Breggen and Filippo Ganna, both reigning world champions, will start last in each of their respective races.

The routes are the same for both races, with the men racing one more lap than the women. The 21.7km course starts and ends in the Fuji Speedway, with about 380m of climbing per lap. The 25 women starters race one lap, and the 39-rider men’s field races two loops for 43.4km with about 760m of climbing.

Kristin Armstrong won three gold medals in a row in the women’s time trial in 2008-16, and is now coaching Dygert, who has raced only twice on the road once since her horrific crash in the 2019 world championships.

After a long recovery from a deep gash to her left leg, Dygert won the U.S. national time trial in June, and finished 31st in the women’s road race Sunday. Dygert will also anchor the U.S. women’s team pursuit team in track cycling next week, where the team will be among the favorites for the gold medal. Neben will hope to improve on her seventh in 2012.

McNulty and Craddock will face a tough battle for the medals, with Ganna, Wout van Aert and Remco Evenepoel (both Belgium), Tom Dumoulin (Netherlands) and Rohan Dennis (Australia) all favored for the podium.

Here are the respective start lists for both races:

Start times elite women’s time trial

Start times elite men’s time trial