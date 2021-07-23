Report: COVID case casts doubt on Spanish road team at Olympics

The Spanish elite men’s road race team’s Olympic Games participation won’t be imperiled by a COVID-19 case within the team’s bubble.

That’s according to the president of the Spanish cycling federation in comments to Spanish media.

Reports in Spanish media say one of the team’s massage therapists returned a COVID-19 diagnosis from inside the team bubble, possibly throwing the start of the five-rider squad into doubt for Saturday’s elite men’s road race.

Spain’s cycling federation president, however, told the Spanish sports daily MARCA that Alejandro Valverde and the other four riders will be allowed to start.

Despite strict health and safety protocols, it appears one of the team helpers returned a COVID positive on Friday.

Olympic rules require all athletes and auxiliary staff to clear a series of health controls.

It appears that all the riders returned negative controls, and their start Saturday is not endangered, MARCA reported. However, more controls could be ordered.