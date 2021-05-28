Kate Courtney breaks arm, but is still bound for the Tokyo Olympics

After taking a bad fall during the XCO World Cup race in Nové Město last weekend, Kate Courtney has had medical follow-up confirming a non-displaced fracture of the ulna.

The Tokyo-bound cross-country racer says that when she came home to California following the racing in the Czech Republic, she noticed that the slightest vibration while riding would cause immense discomfort.

“I haven’t had a broken bone since I was little, so I figured, oh it couldn’t be broken because I can still move it,” Courtney told VeloNews. But when I saw my physical therapist about a week after the crash, I said that I could do almost anything — ride the road bike, walk around the house — but that hitting a bump was excruciating. She told me to get an x-ray.”

The fracture is non-surgical, and Courtney can still train on the road. According to her physicians, she should be 100 percent healed by the Olympics in late July.

Courtney is taking a positive approach to the short-term setback.

“I can still train on my road which is a 3/10 fun factor but 11/10 fitness factor,” she said. “Fortunately, it’s really effective. A lot of what this is forcing me to do are short-term tradeoffs that might benefit the Olympics after all.”