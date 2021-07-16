How to watch the Olympics – the cycling events for road, track, and mountain bike

The Tokyo Olympics begin July 24 with the men’s road race kicking off the cycling events. As Japan is well ahead of the U.S. in timezones, many of the events will be shown live on the previous night in the United States. For instance, the men’s road race will be live at 9 p.m. PST on July 23.

NBC owns the Olympic coverage rights in the U.S., and the Games will be shown across local NBC stations, USA, NBCSN, CNBC, the Olympic Channel, and Telemundo. However, not all channels will cover all sports.

For cycling, the events will be broadcast on the USA Network, NBCSN, and CNBC.

Highlights will also be shown across multiple NBC channels and NBC’s internet site Peacock (which has replaced NBC Sports Gold Cycling). Peacock’s schedule does not include any full-length coverage of any cycling events.

Here are the televised cycling events by date, network, and time. All times are Pacific Standard Time.

July 23-24 / Men’s road race / USA / 7 p.m. to 1:15am

July 24-25 / Women’s road race / USA / 9 p.m. to 1:20am

July 26 / Men’s cross country / USA / 10:15 a.m. to 1:15 p.m.

July 26-27/ Women’s cross country / USA / 11:00 p.m. to 2 a.m.

July 27 / Women’s time trial / CNBC / 7:45 to 9 p.m.

July 27-28 / Men’s time trial / CNBC / 10 p.m. to 2 a.m.

August 2 / Women’s team sprint, women’s team pursuit, men’s team pursuit / USA / 3 to 4 a.m.

August 3 / Men’s team sprint, women’s team pursuit / NBCSN / 3 to 4 a.m.

August 5 / Women’s Keirin, men’s omnium, men’s sprint / USA / 3 to 4 a.m.

August 5 / Women’s Keirin / CNBC / 11 p.m to midnight

August 6 / Men’s sprint, women’s Madison / USA / 10:30 to 11:45 a.m.

August 6 / Unspecified track event finals and women’s handball / CNBC / 5 to 6 p.m.

August 7 / Men’s Madison / NBCSN / 3:30 to 4:30 a.m.

August 7-8 / Men’s Madison / USA / 11:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.

Please check your local listings to ensure accuracy. All the information above was pulled from NBCOlympics.com.