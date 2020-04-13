Moolman-Pasio wins Zwift Trofeo Bologna

WorldTour rider Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio won Monday's Zwift Trofeo Bologna with a solo attack.

Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio put WorldTour riders on top at the Zwift Classics series.

Moolman-Pasio climbed away from rider Louise Bates to win Monday’s Trofeo Bologna, the third round of the Zwift Classics pro/am series. In doing so Moolman-Pasio became the first current WorldTour rider to win one of the professional Zwift Classics races.

Moolman-Pasio, who races for CCC-Liv, guest rode with the Team Rowe & King Zwift squad during the race.

The 25-kilometer race included two major climbs including the final 2km climb to the finish. Moolman-Pasio rode aggressively from the gun, surging to the front of the group at the base of the opening climb, where she rode at 6 watts-per-kilo. Her tempo eventually dropped all of the other riders except for Bates, who races for the R3 Racing squad.

The duo crested the summit with a nine-second advantage on a group of chasers, and they were reeled in on the ensuing descent. The front group of nine then pushed the pace along the flats as behind, a larger chase group formed. The front group included Ceceile Hansen (Heino), Ella Harris (Canyon-SRAM), and Lizi Duncombe (Team Vision), among other top Zwift racers.

The group worked together to hold a 30-second advantage on a group of chasers as they hit the base of the final 2km climb. Moolman-Pasio again charged to the front at the steepest point and charged away hitting 8 watts/kilo in her attack, and only Bates was able to follow. But Bates eventually lost pace on the final push to the line with Moolman-Pasio winning by 14 seconds.

Moolman-Pasio’s final statistics for the race included an average of 5.0 w/kg and a 20-minute power of 5 w/kg and a 1-minute peak of 7.7 w/kg.

This was Moolman-Pasio’s first pro/am race, and she is a relative newcomer to Zwift, having become a regular Zwift user during the coronavirus shutdown.

