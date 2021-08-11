Watch SBT GRVL on VeloNews and Outside TV this Sunday
Plus a guide on who to watch for the hotly contested gravel race in Steamboat Springs on August 15.
One of the biggest gravel races on the calendar, SBT GRVL kicks off this Sunday in Steamboat Springs, Colorado, and you can watch the race with a two-hour broadcast right here on VeloNews.com and on Outside TV.
Dedicated gravel racers like Pete Stetina and Sarah Sturm will be going head-t0-head with athletes coming straight from the Tokyo Olympics like Tiffany Cromwell, Jasmin Duering, and Sofia Gomez Villafane.
Meredith Miller and Matt Lieto will host the show from 12:30 – 2:30 p.m. MST, bringing you up to speed on what happened during the first hours of the race, and then going live to cover the closing miles of the men’s and women’s races.
Some 3,000 riders will be taking the start Sunday on one of four courses. The 140-mile Black course with the pros starts at 6:30 a.m.
On Saturday you can watch an hour of interviews with star riders like Cromwell, Colin Strickland, Ian Boswell, and Freddy Ovett as well as race directors Amy Charity and Micah Rice. Matt Lieto and I will be chatting with them on VeloNews Facebook Live from 1-2 p.m. MST.
Who to watch
In only its second edition for 2021, SBT GRVL boasts an exceptionally deep pro start list. Here are just a few of the many riders who could factor into the pointy end of the race.
Women
Lauren Stephens — current U.S. national road champion, multiple Gent-Wevelgem top-10s, 2021 Unbound Gravel 100 winner, second at 2019 SBT GRVL
Sarah Sturm — narrowly missed the win at The Rift, third at 2019 SBT GRVL
Tiffany Cromwell — Tokyo Olympian for Australia and Canyon-SRAM pro
Sofia Gomez Villafane — Tokyo Olympian for Argentina, 2021 Crusher in the Tushar winner
Flavia Oliveira Parks — Rio Olympian for Brazil
Amity Rockwell — 2019 Dirty Kanza winner, second at 2021 Unbound Gravel 200
Lauren De Crescenzo — 2021 Unbound Gravel 200 winner
Kaysee Armstrong — two-time winner of Rebecca’s Private Idaho and TransAndes Stage Race, sixth at 2019 SBT GRVL
Whitney Allison — former road pro, 2021 Co2uT Desert Gravel winner, 4th at 2021 Unbound Gravel 200
Men
Pete Stetina — has won 10 gravel races this year, including Belgian Waffle Ride, Crusher in the Tushar, The Rift, Oregon Trail (overall plus three stages), and Wild Horse Gravel
Alex Howes — former U.S. road champion, just won his local Ned Gravel, will be racing Leadville
Colin Strickland — 2019 Dirty Kanza winner
Ian Boswell – 2021 Unbound Gravel 200 winner
Eddie Anderson — Alpecin-Fenix pro who beat Pete Stetina for a stage of the Oregon Trail
Geoff Kabush — multi-time Olympian, multi-time national Canadian champion across various disciplines
Payson McElveen — Red Bull athlete, two-time marathon XC national champion, 2019 and 2020 Mid South winner
Lachlan Morton — EF pro who just rode the entire Tour de France by himself, former Everesting world record holder, 4th at 2019 Dirty Kanza
Laurens Ten Dam — retired road pro enjoying gravel success, second at 2021 Unbound Gravel 200