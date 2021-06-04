Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In
Outside TV
Watch Live
Podcasts
The Outside Podcast
Maps
Get the Free Gaia GPS App
Events
Find Your Event
Outside+
See Membership Programs
Shop
Discover Outdoor Products

Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In

Brands

Outdoor
Healthy Living
Endurance
Industry
Video loading...
Monuments of Gravel

Video: Colin Strickland explains his two bikes for Unbound Gravel

The reigning champ has an Allied Able and a new Allied Echo. He's not sure which one he'll use.

,

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Colin Strickland won the 2019 Unbound Gravel on a just-released Allied Able. (As did women’s winner Amity Rockwell.) This year, the first time the event formerly known as DK has been held since then, Strickland again has a just-released bike from Allied: an Allied Echo.

We visited Strickland at his pull-behind trailer, where he walked us through his two bike options, and what he is thinking ahead of the 206-mile race on Saturday.

Click the arrows to watch the video full screen.

Check out all our Unbound Gravel coverage.

Stay On Topic