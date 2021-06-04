Video: Colin Strickland explains his two bikes for Unbound Gravel

Colin Strickland won the 2019 Unbound Gravel on a just-released Allied Able. (As did women’s winner Amity Rockwell.) This year, the first time the event formerly known as DK has been held since then, Strickland again has a just-released bike from Allied: an Allied Echo.

We visited Strickland at his pull-behind trailer, where he walked us through his two bike options, and what he is thinking ahead of the 206-mile race on Saturday.

