VeloNews Podcast: Unbound Gravel is here! Feed zone etiquette; Kristi Mohn interview

Gravel cycling’s Super Bowl is this coming weekend, and on this week’s episode of The VeloNews Podcast we take a deep dive into Unbound Gravel.

We preview the race and discuss the stacked fields for the men’s and women’s events. Plus, we examine gravel cycling’s wait-or-race debate, which is whether or not elite riders should stop at feed zones or proceed ahead.

There are plenty of storylines to discuss about Unbound Gravel, from the race’s COVID-19 safety protocols, to the event’s name change, to the tech and gear used by the athletes. Our own Ben Delaney is competing this year, and Ben takes us through his setup for the race.

Then, Kristi Mohn of Unbound Gravel and LifeTime joins the podcast to talk about the race’s safety protocols and registration numbers ahead of the event. All that and more on this week’s episode of The VeloNews Podcast.