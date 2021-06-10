Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In
Outside TV
Watch Live
Podcasts
The Outside Podcast
Maps
Get the Free Gaia GPS App
Events
Find Your Event
Outside+
See Membership Programs
Shop
Discover Outdoor Products

Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In

Brands

Outdoor
Healthy Living
Endurance
Industry
Monuments of Gravel

VeloNews Podcast: On the ground in Emporia for Unbound Gravel

We were at the finish line at Unbound Gravel to speak to riders after they completed the 206-mile journey. Here's what they had to say:

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Gravel cycling’s biggest day occurred this past weekend, and we were on the ground in Emporia to document the race. On this week’s episode of The VeloNews Podcast we take a deep dive into Unbound Gravel, with analysis of the men’s and women’s race; thoughts on the race’s decision to include both genders into one race; and how the wind and heat shaped the day.

Then, Ben Delaney takes us inside his effort at the race, and what he saw from inside the group.

Finally, we hear from multiple riders at the finish line of Unbound Gravel, with interviews from Ian Boswell, Jess Cerra, Shayna Powless, Travis McCabe, and many others.

All that and more on this week’s episode of The VeloNews Podcast.

Stay On Topic