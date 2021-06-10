VeloNews Podcast: On the ground in Emporia for Unbound Gravel

Gravel cycling’s biggest day occurred this past weekend, and we were on the ground in Emporia to document the race. On this week’s episode of The VeloNews Podcast we take a deep dive into Unbound Gravel, with analysis of the men’s and women’s race; thoughts on the race’s decision to include both genders into one race; and how the wind and heat shaped the day.

Then, Ben Delaney takes us inside his effort at the race, and what he saw from inside the group.

Finally, we hear from multiple riders at the finish line of Unbound Gravel, with interviews from Ian Boswell, Jess Cerra, Shayna Powless, Travis McCabe, and many others.

All that and more on this week’s episode of The VeloNews Podcast.