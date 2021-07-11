Peter Stetina, Sofia Gomez Villafane win Crusher in the Tushar

Peter Stetina and Sofia Gomez Villafane came out top in the Crusher in the Tushar on Saturday.

Olympic mountain bike racer Villafane beat Maude Farrell and newly-minted Unbound Gravel champ Lauren De Crescenzo over the 69-mile mixed-terrain course through Utah’s Tushar mountains.

VeloNews columnist Stetina beat Zach Calton and Alpecin-Fenix rider and college student Edward Anderson in the men’s race.

“Crusher in the Tushar is very well run with spectacular scenery but the course is not for the faint of heart,” Stetina said after the race. “Quite loose, blown-out conditions and high temps made it a really tough battle against some strong riders and one’s own mental demons.”

577 riders from across 26 states lined up for the race Saturday morning. Packing 10,400ft elevation, a mountaintop finish and 60 percent gravel surfaces, the Crusher in the Tushar is rated as one of the hardest gravel rides on the calendar.

“Our 10th running of the Crusher in the Tushar is a year late, but so much greater than I ever could have imagined it when I started back in 2010,” said Burke Swindlehurst, founder and event director of Crusher in the Tushar.

This year’s Tushar was the first since 2019 after the 2020 edition was canceled due to COVID complications. Swindlehurst thanked event owners Life Time, which acquired the race 18 months ago.

“The way the event has grown without losing the challenge that I envisioned way back when. Now with Life Time’s support, I’m really making good on my vision of sharing the beauty of this special place, while also giving back to my hometown and community,” he said. “Congrats to the honchos who won today — Sofia and Peter — and everyone who tested their fitness and grit to crush the Crusher!”