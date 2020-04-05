VeloNews fan guide to watching the Yorkshire Grand Prix

  • Who: 15 women’s teams, including UCI pro squads Twenty20, Valcar-Travel, and Canyon-SRAM.
  • What: A Zwift pro/am race on the 27.2km Royal Pump Room 8 course
  • When: 2 p.m. Eastern time
  • Purse: $5,000
  • Format: Team points race. The team with the most points wins. Points are available at two sprint points and two QOM points along the course. Here, riders 1-10 get 10 points down to 1 point, respectively. At the finish, points are awarded 25 deep, from 25 points for the first rider down to a single point for the 25th rider across the line.
  • Controls: Every rider must use a cadence sensor and heart rate monitor in addition to a power source, otherwise they will be disqualified. Zwift’s ZADA group (Zwift Accuracy & Data Assessment) will verify the data of the top three finishers as well as a few other riders selected at random by looking at their past performances and power data.

