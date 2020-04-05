Watch the Zwift Yorkshire Grand Prix
The Yorkshire Grand Prix is the first Zwift Classics race of the season, featuring three UCI pro women's squads and 12 other women's team.
VeloNews fan guide to watching the Yorkshire Grand Prix
- Who: 15 women’s teams, including UCI pro squads Twenty20, Valcar-Travel, and Canyon-SRAM.
- What: A Zwift pro/am race on the 27.2km Royal Pump Room 8 course
- When: 2 p.m. Eastern time
- Purse: $5,000
- Format: Team points race. The team with the most points wins. Points are available at two sprint points and two QOM points along the course. Here, riders 1-10 get 10 points down to 1 point, respectively. At the finish, points are awarded 25 deep, from 25 points for the first rider down to a single point for the 25th rider across the line.
- Controls: Every rider must use a cadence sensor and heart rate monitor in addition to a power source, otherwise they will be disqualified. Zwift’s ZADA group (Zwift Accuracy & Data Assessment) will verify the data of the top three finishers as well as a few other riders selected at random by looking at their past performances and power data.
Related stories:
Inside Team Twenty20’s new strategy for Sunday’s Zwift Classics race
Commentary: Pro Zwift racing has arrived. Here’s why I intend to watch
Riders battle for $5,000 purse at Yorkshire Grand Prix Zwift Classic