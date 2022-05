Who starts when? Giro d’Italia stage 2 time trial start times

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Time trials don’t always make for the most stunning television spectacle, but stage 2 of the Giro d’Italia could be an exception to that norm.

A tight and twisting 9.2km test through downtown Budapest brings a battery of 90-degree corners, a tricky uphill finish, and a sprinkling of cobblestones for good measure.

Team directors forecast up to 30 seconds could be gained or lost in what will be a red-hot race through the historic city streets. With Mathieu van der Poel nursing just a four-second GC lead, the pink jersey is there to play for.

So who starts when Saturday?

Harm Vanhoucke will be first down the Heroes’ Square start ramp at 14:00 CET. The rest of the bunch follow close behind until Van der Poel pulls on his pink skinsuit for a 16:55 start.

Riders to set an alarm for include GC favorites Simon Yates (16:32), João Almeida (16:42) and Richard Carapaz (16:50). Top stage contenders Tom Dumoulin and Edoardo Affini are off at 16:31 and 14:55 respectively.

