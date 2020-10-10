Video: Giro d’Italia stage 8 highlights

Alex Dowsett did what he does best at the Giro d’Italia on Saturday. The time trial expert rode clear from the breakaway with 20km to go and tempoed his way to the line to take the first top-tier victory for Israel Start-Up Nation of 2020.

Dowsett profited from having a teammate in the escape group of six, and he and teammate Matthias Brändle worked the classic “attack and counter-attack” move to send the Brit clear in the final half-hour of the stage into Vieste.

João Almeida retained the pink jersey after the GC riders cooled their jets in the peloton ahead of a tough mountain stage Sunday.

Check out the highlights here: