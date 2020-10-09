Video: Giro d’Italia stage 7 highlights
Watch Arnaud Démare hold Peter Sagan, again, in the 2020 Giro d'Italia.
Sprinter Arnaud Démare (Groupama-FDJ) takes his second consecutive win — and in the process scores a hat trick — at the 2020 Giro d’Italia.
The big Frenchman again denies Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) a win, and further cemented his lead in the points competition.
And grand tour newcomer João Almeida (Deceuninck-Quick-Step) is in the pink leader’s jersey for another day.
Watch the exciting 2020 Giro d’Italia stage 7 race video highlights.