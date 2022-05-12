Video: Giro d’Italia stage 6 ends in photo finish and near-calamity

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

The first four-and-a-half hours of stage 6 of the Giro d’Italia were uneventful.

While Diego Rosa (Eolo-Kometa) was out in front for most of the day in what became a doomed-to-fail solo attempt, the main bunch behind him looked to be asleep.

It wasn’t until the final 20 kilometers did the relatively flat stage heat up, as sprint trains established themselves at the front.

Lotto-Soudal, Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl, and Groupama-FDJ led their fastmen at the front, and were joined by UAE Team Emirates, Intermarche Wanty Gobert Materiaux, and even Isreal-Premier Tech.

And then came the super-sprinter showdown between Mark Cavendish, Caleb Ewan, Arnaud Démare, Fernando Gaviria, and upstart Biniam Girmay.

Check out the final kilometer of this exciting stage that ended in a photo finish.

2022 Giro d’Italia stage 6 final kilometer