Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In
Outside Watch
Premium Films and Live TV
Campfire
Outside Learn
Expand your Skills with Online Courses
Podcasts
The Outside Podcast
Maps
Get the Free Gaia GPS App
Get the Free Trailforks App
Events
Find Your Event
New NFTs
Discover NFT Market
Outside+
See Membership Programs
Shop
Discover Outdoor Products

Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In

Brands

Outdoor
Healthy Living
Endurance
Industry

Go Paywall-free

Read any article starting at $2.99./mo*

Join today

Giro d'Italia

Giro d'Italia

Video: Giro d’Italia stage 6 ends in photo finish and near-calamity

Sprint stars go shoulder to shoulder in an exciting finale that nearly saw a crash on the front of the race.

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

The first four-and-a-half hours of stage 6 of the Giro d’Italia were uneventful.

While Diego Rosa (Eolo-Kometa)  was out in front for most of the day in what became a doomed-to-fail solo attempt, the main bunch behind him looked to be asleep.

Also read: Giro d’Italia stage 6: Arnaud Démare best in sprinter showdown with Cavendish and Ewan

It wasn’t until the final 20 kilometers did the relatively flat stage heat up, as sprint trains established themselves at the front.

Lotto-Soudal, Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl, and Groupama-FDJ led their fastmen at the front, and were joined by UAE Team Emirates, Intermarche Wanty Gobert Materiaux, and even Isreal-Premier Tech.

And then came the super-sprinter showdown between Mark Cavendish, Caleb Ewan, Arnaud Démare, Fernando Gaviria, and upstart Biniam Girmay.

Check out the final kilometer of this exciting stage that ended in a photo finish.

2022 Giro d’Italia stage 6 final kilometer

promo logo