Giro d'Italia

Giro d'Italia

Video: Giro d’Italia stage 5 highlights and final kilometer

Groupama-FDJ sprinter distanced Mark Cavendish and Caleb Ewan mid-stage, dropped Mathieu van der Poel in traffic, and bested Fernando Gaviria at the line.

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

French sprinter Arnaud Démare (Groupama-FDJ) won stage 5 of the 2022 Giro d’Italia.

Before he could unleash the sprint that bested the best in the stage, like Colombian threat Fernando Gaviria (UAE Team Emirates) and previous holder of the ciclamino Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin Fenix), Démare had to get over a tough climb mid-stage.

Démare had won on this route previously, in 2020, and so he and his teammates were prepared. The Groupama squad not only brought Démare over the climb but kept the pressure on and split Mark Cavendish (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl) and Caleb Ewan (Lotto-Soudal) from the main bunch on the following descent.

Check out the race highlights here:

2022 Giro d’Italia stage 5 highlights

2022 Giro d’Italia stage 5 final kilometer

