Video: Giro d’Italia stage 21 highlights

Watch Filippo Ganna blaze to victory on the final stage of the 2020 Giro d’Italia while Jai Hindley (Team Sunweb) could not match the speed of and Tao Geoghegan Hart (Ineos Grenadiers) who took the overall win on the final day of the Italian grand tour.

Tao Geoghegan Hart rides into Giro victory.

2020 Giro d’Italia stage 21 highlights

Filippo Ganna sets the fastest time of the day.

