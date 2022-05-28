Video: Giro d’Italia stage 20 race highlights – Rewatch the crucial GC battle

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

The last stage of the Giro d’Italia proved to be decisive as Jai Hindley (Bora-Hansgrohe) cracked Richard Carapaz (Ineos-Grenadiers) on the slopes of the Passo Fedaia to move into the maglia rosa.

Up the road, meanwhile, Alessandro Covi (UAE Team Emirates) won the stage from the breakaway following a long solo escapade.

Covi had launched his attack on the previous climb – the Passo Pordoi – and held off the rest of the breakaway to take the win.

Hindley’s offensive arrived closer to the finish line. With 5 kilometers still to race, as Carapaz had exhausted his domestiques, Hindley accelerated, obliterating the GC group.

Initially, Carapaz was able to follow the Australian but he cracked with 2.5 kilometers left and shed nearly a minute and a half on the mountainside.

With only a short time trial in Verona left in the race, Hindley seems virtually assured of overall victory.

You can watch all the highlights from stage 20 here: