In a near replay of stage 18, Tao Geoghegan Hart (Ineos Grenadiers) outsprinted Jai Hindley (Team Sunweb) for the win on stage 20 of the 2020 Giro d’Italia.

The Maglia Rosa on Wilco Kelderman goes over to his teammate Hindley.

The two youngsters are now even on time, however, the young Australian from Team Sunweb will now wear the leader’s jersey.

2020 Giro d’Italia stage 20 highlights

2020 Giro d’Italia stage 20 final kilometer