Video: Giro d’Italia stage 19 highlights

After riders protested miserable — and potentially dangerous — weather conditions, the delayed and shortened stage 19 of the 2020 Giro d’Italia was a flat affair that sprinters had previously marked as their own.

On paper, it looked to be a duel between Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Arnaud Démare (Groupama-FDJ).

But nothing at this year’s Giro has gone exactly to plan.

Watch Czech rider Josef Černý time trial off the front of a break to solo for the stage win.

2020 Giro d’Italia stage 19 final kilometer

2020 Giro d’Italia stage 19 highlights