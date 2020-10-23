Video: Giro d’Italia stage 19 highlights
Watch CCC Team gets its first win at the 2020 Giro d'Italia in a break that surprised the sprinters.
After riders protested miserable — and potentially dangerous — weather conditions, the delayed and shortened stage 19 of the 2020 Giro d’Italia was a flat affair that sprinters had previously marked as their own.
On paper, it looked to be a duel between Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Arnaud Démare (Groupama-FDJ).
But nothing at this year’s Giro has gone exactly to plan.
Watch Czech rider Josef Černý time trial off the front of a break to solo for the stage win.