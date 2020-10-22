Video: Giro d’Italia stage 18 highlights
Watch highlights from today's riveting racing up the Passo Stelvio's 48 hairpin turns.
João Almeida’s (Deceuninck-Quick-Step) grip on the pink jersey has finally been broken.
Tao Geoghegan Hart (Ineos Grenadiers) and Jai Hindley (Team Subweb) do battle, mano-a-mano, in the stage’s final 10km.
And Wilco Kelderman (Team Subweb) takes over the overall lead, by a very slim margin.
Watch highlights from today’s riveting racing up the Passo Stelvio’s 48 hairpin turns in stage 18 of the 2020 Giro d’Italia.