Video: Giro d’Italia stage 18 highlights

João Almeida’s (Deceuninck-Quick-Step) grip on the pink jersey has finally been broken.

Tao Geoghegan Hart (Ineos Grenadiers) and Jai Hindley (Team Subweb) do battle, mano-a-mano, in the stage’s final 10km.

And Wilco Kelderman (Team Subweb) takes over the overall lead, by a very slim margin.

Watch highlights from today’s riveting racing up the Passo Stelvio’s 48 hairpin turns in stage 18 of the 2020 Giro d’Italia.

