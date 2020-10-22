Video: Giro d’Italia stage 18 highlights

João Almeida’s (Deceuninck-Quick-Step) grip on the pink jersey has finally been broken.

Tao Geoghegan Hart (Ineos Grenadiers) and Jai Hindley (Team Subweb) do battle, mano-a-mano, in the stage’s final 10km.

And Wilco Kelderman (Team Subweb) takes over the overall lead, by a very slim margin.

Watch highlights from today’s riveting racing up the Passo Stelvio’s 48 hairpin turns in stage 18 of the 2020 Giro d’Italia.

2020 Giro d’Italia stage 18 final kilometer

2020 Giro d’Italia stage 18 highlights