Video: Giro d’Italia stage 17 race highlights

Mathieu van der Poel in the break? Mikel Landa climbing in the drops? A sprint between the Giro’s two front-runners?

What more could you want.

Stage 17 of the Giro d’Italia was another explosive day in the Alps that saw action in the GC group and the breakaway.

Bahrain proved victorious with a solo win for Santiago Buitrago and podium position for Mikel Landa, while João Almeida lost the wheels and maybe ceded his spot in the final top-3.

Richard Carapaz and Jai Hindley took each other to their second sprint in two days to remain locked at the top of the classification, while a number of the peloton’s elder statesmen crumbled out of GC contention.

And yes, Van der Poel defied belief with a ride through the mountains that defied his broad shoulders and classics-crushing physiology.

Watch all the highlights here: