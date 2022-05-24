Video: Giro d’Italia stage 16 race highlights

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

A glimpse at the stage profile suggested stage 16 of the Giro d’Italia would be a stunner, and the peloton didn’t disappoint with a day of high drama.

The race exploded on the final climb of a stage stacked with 5,000 meters of Alpine uphill as both the breakaway and GC group kicked into a hail of attacks.

Jan Hirt landed a long-sought grand tour victory while behind him, the best climbers on the classification traded haymakers on the steep slopes of the Valico di Santa Cristina.

Also read:

Mikel Landa made a statement of intent with his Bahrain-Victorious team before the Basque kicked clear with pink jersey protagonists Jai Hindley and Richard Carapaz.

The Giro’s star trio went to the line together, and Hindley won the sprint for third to score a haul of bonus seconds that could pay dividends when the race reaches Verona in five days’ time.

Check out all the action here:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H07QeTrIUpA