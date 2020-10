Watch Slovenian Jan Tratnik (Bahrain-McLaren) hold off a challenge by Ben O’Connor (NTT Pro Cycling) in the final kilometer of stage 16 of the 2020 Giro d’Italia.

And, João Almeida refuses to relinquish the maglia rosa, sprinting from GC rivals to add two more seconds to his lead.

Watch the exciting video highlights of stage 16 of the Giro.

2020 Giro d’Italia stage 16 final kilometer

2020 Giro d’Italia stage 16 highlights