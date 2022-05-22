Video: Giro d’Italia stage 15 race highlights

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

To the delight of the home crowd, Giulio Ciccone (Trek-Segafredo) won stage 15 of the Giro d’Italia in the mountain-top village of Cogne, after attacking from the breakaway. Behind him, the peloton rolled in sedately, nearly eight minutes after Ciccone.

It took 80 kilometers for the breakaway to form and, following this fight, it was a true echappée royale, filled with some of the strongest riders in the race.

Once the race had settled, it settled into a placid rhythm as Ineos-Grenadiers was content to ride a relaxed tempo following the chaos of yesterday.

At the front of the race, meanwhile, Ciccone, Santiago Buitrago (Bahrain Victorious) and Hugh Carthy (EF Education-Easy Post) proved to be the strongest in the breakaway as they began the final climb of the day.

Ciccone dispatched with his companions following an attack with 19 kilometers still to race and built up a gap of a minute within just five kilometers. Ultimately, he rode solo to the finish with such a buffer that he began celebrating a kilometer from the line.

In the general classification, only Guillaume Martin (Cofidis) made any headway as he gained 1’42” minutes to move up from 12th to 10th place overall. Richard Carapaz (Ineos-Grenadiers) remains in pink.

