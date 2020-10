João Almeida, wearing the pink jersey of the overall leader of the 2020 Giro d’Italia came oh-so-close to a stage win.

But it was Diego Ulissi, who won stage 2 of this year’s Italian grand tour, who got to the line today first.

Watch the video highlights of stage 13, and the exciting final kilometer of today’s racing.

2020 Giro d’Italia stage 13 highlights

2020 Giro d’Italia stage 13 final kilometer