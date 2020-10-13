Video: Giro d’Italia stage 10 highlights

Three-time world champion Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) has made so many podiums in this year’s Tour, and also at the Giro d’Italia. But he had been winless for nearly 15 months. This came to an end, today.

Watch the stylish Slovakian take his first win in his first Giro d’Italia from an all-day break, while behind him the pink leader’s jersey of João Almeida (Deceuninck-Quick-Step) can be seen sprinting for third on the day, to pad his lead with precious seconds gained on a time bonus.

2020 Giro d’Italia stage 10 highlights

2020 Giro d’Italia stage 10 final kilometer