Video: Giro d’Italia stage 10 final kilometer

Following a rest day, the peloton at the 2022 Giro d’Italia was thrown a rolling parcours that took its toll on most of the sprinters.

Caleb Ewan (Lotto-Soudal) sat up early — and eventually rolled through the finish line 31 minutes behind the front of the race — and soon after, Mark Cavendish (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl) was next to be shed from the bunch. Cavendish ultimately finished 18 minutes behind the podium places.

But the real story was the history-making sprint dual.

The remaining sprinters, including Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix) and Biniam Girmay (Intérmarche Wanty Gobert Matériaux) were able to stick around for the chaotic finale.

2022 Giro d’Italia stage 10 final kilometer