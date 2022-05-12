Become a Member

Video: Alexander Vinokourov spotted motor pacing at Giro d’Italia

The 2012 Olympic champion was riding a gold Wilier behind a team van along the route of Thursday's Giro d'Italia stage.

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Former Olympic champion and Astana Qazaqstan boss Alexander Vinokourov was spotted motor pacing behind a team vehicle midway through Thursday’s stage at the Giro d’Italia.

Vinokourov, who runs the Astana-backed team, was riding a gold Wilier road bike and was pacing behind a team van.

With the slow pace of Thursday’s sixth stage, it’s likely that Vinokourov might have been ripping along at a faster speed than the peloton.

Read more:

The 48-year-old retired after the 2012 racing season, and has since run the Astana team. This year, Vinokourov’s been involved in a court case in Luxembourg as well as struggled to meet payroll for some of its riders.

Astana-Qazaqstan is reeling after Miguel Ángel López left the race with injury, but the team will be hoping to win a stage with the soon-to-be-retired Vincenzo Nibali.

Here is the short video clip:

