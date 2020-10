João Almeida sprints to third place on the stage to score valuable time bonus seconds on slick roads, under rain-darkened skies.

And Filippo Ganna, an 83kg, individual time trial world champion drops the climbers — on a climb — en route to his second win in this year’s Giro d’Italia.

2020 Giro d’Italia stage 5 highlights

2020 Giro d’Italia stage 5 final kilometer