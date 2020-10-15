VeloNews Podcast: The Giro d’Italia’s COVID-19 chaos; Chad Haga interview

The 2020 Giro d’Italia has been thrown into chaos this week by a slough of COVID-19 positives. GC favorites Steven Kruijswijk and Simon Yates are out due to COVID-19 positives, as are the entire Jumbo-Visma and Mitchelton-Scott squads, alongside sprinter Michael Matthews. On this week’s episode, we discuss the news with VeloNews journalist James Startt, who is attending the race.

James places the Giro’s COVID-19 news into historical context and explains how riders and directors at the race have been reacting to the news. He also explains how it has changed the racing dynamics at the event.

Then, we hear from American rider Chad Haga, who is attending the race. Chad explains how the hotel protocols during the race’s early stages in Sicily made riders feel uncomfortable, due to the presence of the general public. Chad also discusses his team leader, Wilco Kelderman, and why Kelderman often flies under the radar at big events.

