VeloNews Podcast: Joe Dombrowski’s Giro d’Italia win; Larry Warbasse answers your questions

The 2021 Giro d’Italia has begun, and we already have plenty of storylines to discuss on The VeloNews Podcast.

James Startt gives us a taste of what it’s like to attend this year’s race, from the security measures and the mood of the riders, to the size of crowds along the road.

American Joe Dombrowski became just the 10th American to win a stage of the Giro on Tuesday, and we break down his historic victory, and analyze the significance of the win for Dombrowski’s career.

The GC picture is beginning to take shape after the stage 4 suffer fest in the rain, and we analyze how Egan Bernal, Remco Evenepoel and the other stars look on the road.

Then, American Larry Warbasse joints the podcast from inside the Giro d’Italia to field your questions about this year’s race. Got a question for Larry? Email it to us at mailbag@velonews.com!