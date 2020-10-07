VeloNews Podcast: Inside the 2020 Giro d’Italia with Brent Bookwalter

The 2020 Giro d’Italia has begun and VeloNews is on the ground in Italy for all of the action. On today’s episode, we link up with reporter James Startt — who is attending the race — for insight on what it’s like to actually be at the event.

Startt takes us inside the race’s COVID-19 safety protocols, and he discusses the biggest differences between the Giro and the Tour de France. Then, Startt breaks down all of the GC action from stage 3, the summit finish to Mt. Etna.

Then, American rider Brent Bookwalter joins the podcast for an update from the Giro. Brent is riding in support of Simon Yates at this year’s race, and thus far it’s been a tough start for Brent. He crashed on stage 2 and injured his back, and Brent explains the mental and emotional challenges that a rider faces after suffering an injury this early in a grand tour.

Brent has some opinions on the race’s COVID-19 safety protocols — or lack thereof — and he explains what it’s like behind the scenes at the race. He also explains how the re-start to the 2020 season is impacting riders.

