VeloNews Podcast: Giro d’Italia gravel chaos! Larry Warbasse on bottle chucking

We’re recording The VeloNews Podcast one day later than normal this week so that we can discuss the Giro d’Italia’s awesome stage 11 — the one held on those gravel strade bianche roads!

Ineos Grenadiers took control of the race, Egan Bernal was a huge star, and Remco Evenepoel lost steam. On today’s podcast we break down all of the storylines and takes from the thrilling with Andrew Hood and VeloNews Podcast newcomer Sadhbh O’Shea!

Then, Larry Warbasse is back on the podcast to answer your questions. Larry is racing his fourth Giro d’Italia, and he fields your questions about breakaways, water bottle zones, and rainy weather.

All that and more on today’s episode of The VeloNews Podcast.

