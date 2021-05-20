Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In
Outside TV
Watch Live
Podcasts
The Outside Podcast
Maps
Get the free gaia app
Events
Find Your Event
Outside+
See Membership Programs
Shop
Discover Outdoor Products

Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In

Brands

Outdoor
Healthy Living
Endurance
Industry

2021 Giro d'Italia

Giro d'Italia

VeloNews Podcast: Giro d’Italia gravel chaos! Larry Warbasse on bottle chucking

Is Remco done? Did Bernal just win the Giro? We discuss the Giro d'Italia's stage 11. Then, Larry Warbasse answers your questions.

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

We’re recording The VeloNews Podcast one day later than normal this week so that we can discuss the Giro d’Italia’s awesome stage 11 — the one held on those gravel strade bianche roads!

Ineos Grenadiers took control of the race, Egan Bernal was a huge star, and Remco Evenepoel lost steam. On today’s podcast we break down all of the storylines and takes from the thrilling with Andrew Hood and VeloNews Podcast newcomer Sadhbh O’Shea!

Then, Larry Warbasse is back on the podcast to answer your questions. Larry is racing his fourth Giro d’Italia, and he fields your questions about breakaways, water bottle zones, and rainy weather.

All that and more on today’s episode of The VeloNews Podcast.

This week’s episode is brought to us by the new Outside+, our new $99 annual membership package that includes Outside Magazine, Gaia GPS, and all of the cool perks from Active Pass.

Stay On Topic