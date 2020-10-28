VeloNews Podcast: Tao Geoghegan Hart’s Giro d’Italia win; Sepp Kuss and Logan Owen

The 2020 Giro d’Italia has come to a thrilling conclusion, while the Vuelta a España heads into its mountainous midpoint. On today’s episode of The VeloNews Podcast, we dive headfirst into the season’s two other grand tours to offer our insight and opinion on the racing.

First up is the Giro, which saw Tao Geoghegan Hart take the overall after a thrilling final four days of racing. What do we make of Geoghegan Hart’s win for Great Britain and Team Ineos-Grenadiers? Does this win vault the 25-year-old Londoner into the team’s top leadership position, or is Ineos-Grenadiers still the squad of Egan Bernal and Geraint Thomas?

Then, the Vuelta a España is chugging into foul weather in northern Spain, and Jumbo-Visma saw its grip on the red jersey fall apart after its team leader, Primož Roglič, struggled to put on his rain cape at an inopportune time. How did this disaster occur, and what must Jumbo-Visma do now to rebound?

Finally, we hear from Americans Sepp Kuss and Logan Owen, both of whom are racing the Vuelta a España. All that and more on this week’s episode of The VeloNews Podcast!