2021 Giro d'Italia

Giro d'Italia

VeloNews Podcast: Egan Bernal’s Giro d’Italia masterpiece; Can Damiano Caruso hang on?

We discuss Egan Bernal's brilliance at the Giro d'Italia, as well as the fight for the podium. Then, Larry Warbasse answers your questions.

The GC picture at the 2021 Giro d’Italia has come into view, with Egan Bernal proving himself to be the strongest rider in the race. On this week’s VeloNews Podcast we examine Bernal’s dominance and discuss what it means for the wider dynamics within the sport. Does Bernal have what it takes to challenge Tadej Pogačar at the Tour de France in the future?

While the maglia rosa is firmly on Bernal’s back, the fight for the two spots on the podium is hardly decided, with five riders sitting within two or so minutes of each other. Unsung hero Damiano Caruso is battling with GC stars to stay in second place, and we discuss which riders have the best shot at finishing second and third.

Then, Larry Warbasse joins us again from the Giro d’Italia’s second rest day to answer your questions. What gear ratio did Larry use on Monte Zoncolan? What did people think about the truncated 16th stage? Larry answers your questions. Got a question for Larry? Email us at mailbag@velonews.com

All that and more on this week’s episode of The VeloNews Podcast.

This week’s episode is brought to you by the new Outside+, our membership program that includes an Outside Magazine subscription, a membership with Gaia GPS, an elite package with FinisherPix, and the other perks included in the Active Pass membership. You can read all about Outside+ benefits here.

