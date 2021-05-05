VeloNews Podcast: 15 storylines to follow at the Giro d’Italia
Is Egan Bernal back? Will the UCI go super-tuck crazy? Will the gravel stage doom a GC star? We analyze 15 storylines for the Giro d'Italia.
It’s time for the Giro d’Italia, and we have your complete audio guide for following the 2021 race. On this week’s episode of The VeloNews Podcast we present our top-15 storylines to follow during the 2021 Giro, from Remco Evenepoel’s comeback, to Peter Sagan’s sprinting legs, to the likelihood of bad weather, shortened stages, or even a rider protest.
Fred Dreier, Jim Cotton, and Andrew Hood each come into this week’s podcast with their top-5 storylines to follow, and they hash out each story on today’s pod.
You can follow along with the Giro d’Italia at VeloNews.com with in-depth analysis, on-the-ground reporting, and gear and tech stories all month.