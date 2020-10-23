US Pro Roundtable: How the pros plan to celebrate the end of the Giro d’Italia

Member Exclusive Become a member to unlock this story and receive other great perks. Start Free Trial Already a member? Sign In

The Giro d’Italia is nearing its finale, and we have been covering every angle of the Italian race here on velonews.com. As an added bonus, there are still a handful of American riders in the Giro d’Italia, and they have been lending us their expert perspective to help shed light on the event and all of its glorious trappings.

We have questions about the Giro, and our pro riders have the answers. So, every day throughout the Giro we will roll out a new Pro Roundtable, with expert perspective from the top U.S. pro riders.

What will you do when the Giro is over? How will you celebrate?

Larry Warbasse: Well, a vacation would be nice but it’s really hard to know what will even be possible in these times. Hopefully just a lot of good Italian food and gelato!

Brandon McNulty: I’m going to go home and see my girlfriend for the first time since July. That will be a nice celebration. Then, it will be the offseason, so a lot of desserts and cookies.

What are your off-season winter plans?

Larry Warbasse: Unfortunately I haven’t even been able to plan anything yet. Everything is up in the air with this whole virus. I don’t know whether I’ll be able to make it back to the US or not, or if I will just spend the offseason in Europe, but I guess we will see.

Brandon McNulty: I don’t know yet. The main focus has just been to get there, to the end of a grand tour. And then, with COVID, there isn’t much to do. At this point it just feels like a vacation to go home and do nothing. Maybe we’ll plan a MTB or camping trip. At this point, I don’t have anything planned.