U.S. pro roundtable: Hoping for a strong second half at the Giro d’Italia

The 2020 Giro d’Italia is in full-swing, and for the next several weeks, we will be covering every angle of the Italian race here on velonews.com. As an added bonus, eight American riders started the Giro, and they have lent us their expert perspective to help shed light on the event and all of its glorious trappings.

We have questions about the Giro, and our pro riders have the answers. So, every day throughout the Giro we will roll out a new Pro Roundtable, with expert perspective from pro riders. Today, what’s been their best day so far in the 2020 Giro.

What’s been your best day so far in the 2020 Giro?

Joe Dombrowski: I wouldn’t say there has been any day where I have been on flying form. It’s just been consistently better for me each day. I did struggle the day up Mount Etna. It was the first decisive day of the Giro and I just didn’t have the legs. But since then, it has gotten better each day. Like a lot of riders here, I didn’t have much racing coming into the Giro, and the whole month before I didn’t really have any race days, so maybe I was just missing that little bit. So personally I would hope to have a really good third week. We will be getting into some mountain stages that suit me, and I just hope those stages are going to take place as planned.

Larry Warbasse: Hard to say, I’ve had some good days on the bike that haven’t turned out the way I’ve liked them and then felt a little bit average the day I was in the breakaway, but still managed to finish fifth. Then there are other days I enjoyed just because they were beautiful and we raced through some cool places. I hope my best day is yet to come! Stage 10 I was a bit mentally down after all the COVID news. There was an air of apprehension in the peloton, and I found that hard to work through and deal with.

Who or what’s been the biggest surprise so far in the Giro?

Larry Warbasse: Getting to the start line. If you asked me a few months ago whether we would be here or not I would have very much guessed not! Mikkel Bjerg is also a big surprise. Kind of a left-field answer, but I’ve seen some things from that kid that are pretty phenomenal. He is strong everywhere, helping his leaders on the flats, in the climbs, and he bridged a four-minute gap to our breakaway on stage 9 alone! I think we will see some big things from that kid in the future.

What are your goals for the remainder of the Giro?

Joey Rosskopf: I will continue to look at each stage closely and try to get into a breakaway. They all look aggressive all the way until Sunday, a big GC day. Until then, anything can happen. Then there’s the TT in stage 14, which I hope to have a better showing than stage 1. That’s usually a strength I can play on, so getting out a good time trial after everyone’s legs are tired would be nice. I hope to do that again. I’ll have to be on a good day, but that won’t keep me from racing aggressively in the other stages.