Two more COVID cases strike the Giro d’Italia — is the virus back?

Two more riders are leaving the Giro d’Italia with COVID-19, sending a sense of dread across the bunch just as the peloton pedals into its first decisive mountain stage in the Italia grand tour.

Alpecin-Deceuninck rider Nicola Conci and Giovanni Aleotti (Bora-Hansgrohe) will not start Friday’s seventh stage after being diagnosed with COVID-19, team officials confirmed.

“[Aleotti] will not start today’s Giro stage as he tested positive for COVID,” Bora-Hansgrohe officials said. “He showed some symptoms after the stage and was immediately isolated from the rest of the team. We wish him a speedy recovery.”

They are the second and third riders to leave the 2023 Giro with coronavirus since the grand tour started Saturday.

French rider Clément Russo also left the Giro on Thursday, casting a chill on Arkéa-Samsic’s Giro debut after the team bounced into the WorldTour in 2023, and raising wider concerns inside the bunch.

We are sorry to announce that @nikconci will not start in the 7th stage of the @giroditalia. Our 26-year-old Italian tested positive for COVID this morning. We wish him a good recovery! #AlpecinDeceuninck #Giro #Giro106 #NicolaConci pic.twitter.com/hrUOWHSGEp — Alpecin-Deceuninck Cycling Team (@AlpecinDCK) May 12, 2023

Even before the Giro started, several riders were KO’d due to a late spurt of COVID-19 infections.

Several high-profile names missed planned Giro starts due to infections, including Robert Gesink, Tobias Foss, and Jos van Emden of pre-race favorites Jumbo-Visma.

The team was forced to replace five of its planned eight starters ahead of the Giro due to illness and injuries.

“It’s not an ideal way to start the Giro,” said team captain Primož Roglič at the start of the Giro. “We have to be careful and stay healthy. We might have to go back to some of the safety measures we did before. Not getting sick is the most important thing.”

Trek-Segafredo lost its top GC man Giulio Ciccone to COVID-19, with Henri Vandenabeele (Team DSM) and Gino Mäder (Bahrain-Victorious) also revealing infections.

Teams are stepping up controls and safety measures within the ranks.

So far, the Giro is operating without a revival of the health or safety measures that were introduced in the wake of the 2020 outbreak, when masks, health screenings, and social distancing were imposed across the men’s WorldTour.