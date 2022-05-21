Tom Dumoulin abandons Giro d’Italia

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Tom Dumoulin took an early exit from the Giro d’Italia on Saturday.

Former Giro champion and Jumbo-Visma team talisman Dumoulin called it quits after around 55km of the fast and furious 14th stage.

“Tom Dumoulin abandons the race,” his team confirmed on social media. “Tom had been struggling with his physical condition for several days.”

Dumoulin indicated before Saturday’s stage into Torino that he was on the ropes, but gave no indication of a serious problem.

“I’ve not been feeling great the past two weeks on the bike, but hopefully it’s getting better,” Dumoulin told Cycling Pro Net.

Jumbo-Visma gave no further details on Dumoulin’s condition or the exact reason for his abandon.

Dumoulin rode a rollercoaster through his first grand tour in nearly two years.

After starting the race uncertain of his form, Dumoulin dived onto the podium in the Budapest TT in the opening weekend only to crumble out of contention when the peloton hit the ascent of Etna for stage 4.

The long-limbed Dutchman went on to help teammate Koen Boewman to a stunning victory in Potenza later that week and looked set to keep hunting stages through the rest of the Giro.

“My shape is not where I wanted it to be. That’s unfortunate but I’ll still try to take my chances when they come and make the most of it,” he said Saturday morning.

Jumbo-Visma is well out of range of the pink jersey after both Dumoulin and Tobias Foss lost time on Etna, but has been relentless in pursuing breakaway opportunities since.

Gijs Leemreize earned the team a stage podium placing on Thursday’s 12th stage.