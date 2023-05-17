Tao Geoghegan Hart crashes out of Giro d’Italia

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

The Giro d’Italia lost another big name Wednesday.

This time it was Tao Geoghegan Hart of Ineos Grenadiers who crashed out in a nasty fall in Wednesday’s 219km 11th stage from Camaiore to Tortona.

The 2020 Giro winner went down on a wet descent about 70km left to go. He started the Giro’s longest stage in third overall at 5 seconds behind teammate Geraint Thomas.

Geoghegan Hart was later transported to the hospital by an ambulance. Team officials have yet to release more details.

Other riders crashed as well, including Thomas and Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma), but we’re able to continue in the race.

His departure will be a blow for Ineos Grenadiers, who vowed to defend the pink jersey going into Friday’s decisive climbing stage. The team already lost Filippo Ganna to COVID-19, while the Giro lost Remco Evenepoel to COVID on Sunday.

Another crash moments later also took out Óscar Rodríguez (Movistar). Several riders did not start due to COVID infections, including four members of Soudal Quick-Step.

