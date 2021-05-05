Send us your questions about the 2021 Giro d’Italia

Member Exclusive Become a member to unlock this story and receive other great perks. Join Already a member? Sign In

Bike racing is a sport of beauty, intrigue, and oh so many mysteries.

Why did Movistar shut down that breakaway? What tires will teams use for tomorrow’s rainy stage? What Neflix series do riders binge during those long bus transfers?

Wait, do the riders really eat pasta for breakfast?

The 2021 Giro d’Italia will serve up oh so many questions like the ones above. Guess what? We have answers and educated opinions to your inquiries.

We also have access to an all-star lineup of WorldTour riders, team mechanics, and staffers who can provide answers as well. And throughout this year’s Giro d’Italia, we will be posing your questions to these experts.

So, throughout the 2021 Giro d’Italia, we will be asking you — the Active Pass and VeloNews Pass subscriber — to submit your questions to us.

Simply send us inquires to the email address mailbag@velonews.com.

We will answer your emails on the site and the podcast in a regular mailbag column. We will also pose your questions to our two video diarists: Larry Warbasse of AG2R-Citroën and Daniel Oss of Bora-Hansgrohe. We will also seek answers from WorldTour mechanics and staffers at the race.

Again, send us your questions, your musings, and even your hottest Giro d’Italia takes at mailbag@velonews.com.

The 2021 Giro d’Italia is bound to be a thrilling race, and we want your input.