Romain Bardet extends contract with Team DSM

Romain Bardet has signed a two-year contract extension with his current squad Team DSM.

The Frenchman was in a contract year after joining the team at the start of 2020, but his new deal ends any speculation of a move away and secures the services of one of DSM’s team leaders for another two years.

The deal has not yet officially been announced and the team would not comment, but VeloNews understands that a press release will land on Monday morning, during the second rest day at the Giro d’Italia.

Bardet, who has won three stages of the Tour de France, the king of the mountains jersey, and stood on the podium at the race twice, is currently leading DSM at the Giro d’Italia, where he hopes to mount a serious GC challenge.

Coming into stage 7 he sits 10th overall after a relatively comfortable opening week.

He won the Tour of the Alps just ahead of the Giro d’Italia and has enjoyed consistent success at the team since moving from AG2R La Mondiale.

The news of Bardet’s signing comes as a welcome boost for Team DSM after VeloNews broke the news on Thursday that Thymen Arensman would leave the team after agreeing a two-year deal at Ineos Grenadiers.

Arensman is also at the Giro with the aim of supporting Bardet’s GC challenge.