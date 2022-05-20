Romain Bardet abandons Giro d’Italia

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Romain Bardet (Team DSM) has been forced to abandon the Giro d’Italia. The French rider pulled out on stage 13 of the race to Cuneo with roughly 115km to go.

The team confirmed the news in a tweet during the stage, citing illness as the cause of Bardet’s departure.

“We are sad to confirm that @romainbardet has abandoned the #Giro. After becoming sick during yesterday’s stage, his condition worsened overnight and despite all efforts, he is no longer in a position to continue the race,” the team wrote.

More to follow…